Best-performing school management committees to get incentives

The best-performing school management committees at the block level in government schools across the state will be awarded Rs 10 lakh as an incentive. The award amount will be utilised for the overall development of their respective schools.

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The best-performing committees will be selected through the newly launched ‘SACH’ Portal. Launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday, the platform was developed for a comprehensive evaluation of government schools.

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The CM and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda interacted directly with members of the management committees from across the state virtually.

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The panels were empowered to spend up to Rs 1 lakh on essential and minor works such as repair of drinking water tanks, toilets, boundary walls and other urgent maintenance requirements. Besides, expenditure up to Rs 25 lakh will be permitted after obtaining the approval of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) concerned.