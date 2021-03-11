Best Research Centre Award for Haryana Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 21

The fodder section of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has been awarded the Best Research Centre Award for the year 2021-22 at the national level for its excellent research on jowar crop.

Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, had presented the award at the 52nd Annual Group Meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project (Jowar) organised by the Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad.

He said the fodder section of the university had done commendable work in the development of improved varieties of jowar, management of nutrients like phosphorus and potash in the crop and seed production of fodder jowar. So far, 13 improved varieties of jowar have been produced, out of which CSV-53F, HJH-1513 and HJ-1514 were recently developed with high protein content and digestible properties.

“CSV 53F variety will be cultivated in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while the HJH-1513 and HJ-1514 varieties have been identified for cultivation in Haryana”, said Prof Kamboj.

#Hisar