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Home / Haryana / Better seeds, tech can revive cotton farming in Haryana: Manpreet Badal

Better seeds, tech can revive cotton farming in Haryana: Manpreet Badal

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:16 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Farmers attend a workshop on cotton farming in Sirsa.
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Better seeds, modern farming technology and stronger government support can help revive cotton cultivation in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, BJP national vice-president and former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said on Thursday.

Badal made the remarks during the Farm-to-Fibre Cotton Dialogue 2026 at the High-Tech R&D Station of the South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC) in Kharian, Sirsa. He reviewed the Centre’s high-tech cotton farming programme and interacted with farmers, ginners, scientists and other stakeholders.

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The discussions focused on the sharp decline in cotton acreage, low productivity and the growing challenges faced by farmers and the cotton industry in North India.

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Badal said North India had witnessed significant changes in cotton cultivation after farmers adopted Bt cotton. He said another technology-led transformation was now needed to restore farmers’ confidence in the crop.

“I will be a strong voice for cotton farmers and raise their concerns at the right forums. Farmers need better seeds, new technologies and stronger institutional support,” he said.

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SABC founder-director Dr Bhagirath Choudhary said many farmers were shifting from cotton to paddy, which could adversely affect the entire cotton value chain, including farmers, ginners and textile mills.

He called for greater support under the Mission on Cotton Productivity for North India, along with improved cotton varieties, pink bollworm-resistant and herbicide-tolerant technologies, high-density planting, precision farming and mechanisation.

Choudhary also expressed concern over the increasing area under paddy cultivation, saying it could put further pressure on groundwater resources and contribute to soil salinity.

Mahesh Sharda, former president of the Indian Cotton Association Limited, stressed that selecting the right cotton variety was crucial for improving yields and fibre quality. He suggested setting up village-level committees to help farmers choose varieties suited to local conditions.

The dialogue is being organised by SABC, the Indian Cotton Association Limited (ICAL), the Northern India Textile Mills’ Association (NITMA), Rasi Seeds and the Haryana Cotton Ginners Association.

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