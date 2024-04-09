Betting on IPL match lands 2 in police net

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 8

During an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the Ellenabad police of the district apprehended two persons from Ward No. 17 for engaging in cricket betting on Sunday evening. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said the arrested suspects had been identified as Gaurav from Ward No. 17 and Dilip Kumar, from Ward No. 16, Ellenabad, Sirsa district.

The police operation resulted in the seizure of various electronic devices, including a laptop, an LED TV, a tablet, a Wi-Fi device, a switchboard and around 20 mobile phones from different companies, along with a notebook containing cricket-related accounts. Both individuals have been charged under the Gambling Act and IT Act at the Ellenabad police station.

Bhushan said action would be taken against others involved based on the interrogation of the accused.

#Cricket #IPL #Mumbai #Sirsa