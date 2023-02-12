 Beware, check before you hand over your documents : The Tribune India

Beware, check before you hand over your documents

HC denies bail to person involved in raising bogus firms

In their statements recorded during investigation and placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the two alleged that the petitioner, an accused in a cheating and forgery case, had taken photocopies of the documents to get them a good job. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 11

When photocopies of Aadhaar and PAN cards were taken from two job aspirants by a person, there was no way they could have realised that the documents would allegedly be misused for floating bogus firms.

Loss to the govt exchequer

Needless to say, such type of cheating is rampant in our society and is often adopted by fraudsters and unscrupulous persons by causing loss to the government exchequer. This has become a cakewalk to amass wealth illegally overnight, which needs to be curbed with an iron hand. Justice Ashok Kumar Verma

In their statements recorded during investigation and placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the two alleged that the petitioner, an accused in a cheating and forgery case, had taken photocopies of the documents to get them a good job. They demanded back the documents after the petitioner failed to do the needful. But he did not return the same. They came to know later on that the petitioner had floated bogus firms in their names by misusing their documents without their consent and knowledge and had committed a fraud against the government exchequer.

Taking up the matter, Justice Ashok Kumar Verma observed the prayer in the petition was for granting regular bail in FIR registered on October 24, 2020, under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at the Faridabad police station.

Justice Verma’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the allegations against the petitioner were that he forged documents to register a fake firm and caused loss of over Rs 2 crore to the government exchequer. The Bench was also told that the petitioner was kingpin of the fraud and involved in another FIR registered for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and another offence under Sections 323, 506 and 509, read with Section 34, of the IPC, at the BPTP police station in Faridabad.

Justice Verma asserted it could safely be presumed from the factual position that the petitioner, in connivance with his co-accused, actively participated in making bogus firms in the names of the two by preparing fake documents without their consent and knowledge. He also prepared several other fake firms.

Justice Verma added that the accused firm, as per the prosecution version, showed sale and purchase of approximately Rs 17 crore from January 2017 to July 2019 by committing fraud and evaded tax of approximately Rs 2 crore. Neither did the firm make any physical transaction of the goods, nor was money transaction to this effect reflected in the statements of the firm’s account.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Verma added the court did not find any ground to grant regular bail in view of the “glaring peculiar facts and circumstances”.

Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

