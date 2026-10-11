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Home / Haryana / Beware of APK files received through WhatsApp/SMS, police warn residents

Beware of APK files received through WhatsApp/SMS, police warn residents

Incase one becomes a victim of fraud, he/she should immediately call up the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 06:01 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Rewari SP Hemendra Kumar Meena. File
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Cases of mobile phones being hacked and money being withdrawn from bank accounts through malicious APK (Android Package Kit) files are increasing rapidly.

In this context, the Rewari Police has issued a special advisory for the residents in the Cyber Security Month (October).

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Regarding the modus operandi of the cyber cheats, Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena said these fraudsters often pose as bank officials, courier service representatives, electricity department officials or customer care officials of a company and send a link or file with the .apk extension to people via WhatsApp, Telegram or SMS.

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"As soon as a person downloads and installs this file, the malware or malicious app starts running in the mobile background. Once it is installed, fraudsters gain complete remote access to the person's phone. This allows the criminals to see messages (OTPs), gallery, contacts and banking apps, emptying the bank account in minutes," the SP stated.

He cautioned the residents against installing screen-sharing apps or any other apps from unknown sources, downloading files received through SMS or WhatsApp and granting unnecessary permissions while installing apps.

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"One should be extremely cautious while finding the correct customer-care number on Google," he warned.

Meena maintained that incase one becomes a victim of fraud, he/she should immediately call up the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930. Additionally, the victim should file a complaint on the Government of India's official cyber portal www.cybercrime.gov.in and report it to the nearest cyber police station.

Safety measures to be adopted

  • Never download apps from unknown sources: Download any app only from official and certified platforms like Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Don't download files received via WhatsApp/SMS: One should never download or install any link or .apk file from an unknown number/source.
  • Pay attention to app permissions: People have also been advised to pay attention to app permissions. While installing any app, be sure to check what permissions it's asking for (eg, SMS, contacts, camera, storage). Don't grant unnecessary permissions.
  • Beware of screen-sharing apps: Never download screen-sharing apps like AnyDesk, TeamViewer or QuickSupport on the advice of any unknown person (posing as a bank or customer care official).
  • Keep security settings on: Always keep the "Install Unknown Apps" option disabled in your smartphone's settings.
  • Find the correct customer care number: Be extremely careful when searching for customer-care numbers on Google for any issue. Always look for the number from the company's official website only.

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