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Home / Haryana / Beware of cyber fraud promising more social media followers, views: Rewari Police

Beware of cyber fraud promising more social media followers, views: Rewari Police

Fraudsters lure victims with low-cost offers before seeking additional payments or sensitive banking details, says SP Hemendra Kumar Meena

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 07:00 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Rewari Police has issued an advisory cautioning residents against cyber frauds carried out in the name of increasing followers and views on social media platforms.

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Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena said several advertisements appearing on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram claim to increase followers or views at low prices and provide a WhatsApp number for contact.

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“Through such advertisements, cyber fraudsters try to trap people. The fraudsters first contact through WhatsApp and lure the victim with the promise of increasing followers or views for a small amount. After getting the initial payment of the small amount, they may repeatedly demand money in the name of verification, additional followers, increasing views or other services. In many cases, the fraudsters stop contacting them after receiving the payment. Apart from this, attempts may also be made to obtain banking or personal information and misuse it,” the SP said.

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He cautioned that not every advertisement or profile seen on social media is credible.

“It’s crucial to verify the authenticity of the person or WhatsApp number before making an online payment,” Meena said, adding that people should never share confidential information such as OTPs, UPI PINs, passwords or bank account details with anyone.

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He said anyone who falls victim to such cyber fraud should immediately call the national cyber helpline at 1930, file a complaint online at www.cybercrime.gov.in, or inform the nearest police station or cyber police station.

“A timely complaint increases the chances of stopping the payment or recovering the amount,” the SP said.

He appealed to residents to exercise due diligence and not trust unknown persons or websites offering to increase followers or views on social media.

Key precautions to prevent cyber fraud

  • Beware of suspicious advertisements offering to increase followers and views on Facebook, Instagram or other social media platforms.
  • Be alert when offered thousands of followers or views for a small amount.
  • Do not make any online payment without verification.
  • Never share OTP, UPI PIN, CVV, password or banking-related information with anyone.
  • Do not make hasty payments because of low prices, the promise of more followers or special offers.
  • File a complaint and block suspicious social media profiles, advertisements and phone numbers.

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