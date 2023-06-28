Beware of cyber fraudsters, cautions Energy Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Energy Minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday cautioned all electricity consumers against fake messages and links sent by cyber fraudsters. He warned that in the recent past there has been an increase in the number of cyber crime cases across the state. Therefore, people must be alert and should not fall prey to these scammers by clicking on fake links sent on their phones.

“Consumers should be aware of the fake messages like ‘Pay the electricity bill, else your electricity connection will be disconnected in a few hours’ and more. I appeal to the public not to click on such links,” said Singh.

He added that a special campaign has been launched by the power DISCOMs to make people aware of cyber thugs.

The Energy Minister further stated that neither do the power DISCOMs send such messages to the consumers nor do they warn them of disconnecting the power connection.