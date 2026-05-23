Beware of fake ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ membership links: Hisar police

The spiralling popularity of the virtual campaign ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP) on social media has prompted the Hisar police to issue a public alert warning people against phishing scams being carried out under the pretext of membership drives.

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The Hisar police stated that several fake membership links are being circulated on social media in the name of the viral satirical digital movement ‘CJP’.

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“Taking advantage of the growing popularity of the movement on social media, cyber fraudsters have allegedly started targeting innocent people, especially youngsters, through phishing scams,” the police said.

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The advisory issued by the cyber cell stated that misleading messages such as “Join Cockroach Janata Party” asking people to click on links to become party members are being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

“People are advised that these are not official links but phishing attacks aimed at committing cyber fraud and stealing personal and banking information,” the advisory stated.

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Police officials said clicking on suspicious links or sharing OTPs while attempting to fill out “membership forms” could result in mobile phones being hacked.

“Cyber criminals allegedly use stolen information to access bank accounts, steal passwords and personal data, withdraw money, or even take fake loans in the names of victims,” the advisory added.

Reiterating that people should not click on unknown or suspicious links and avoid downloading apps or filling out forms in the name of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’, the police urged citizens to immediately report such incidents to the National Cyber Helpline number 1930.

Meanwhile, as part of its public awareness campaign, the police also organised a special workshop at DAV Police Public School in Hisar on Saturday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Kamal Singh interacted with Student Police Cadets (SPC) and shared important tips on road safety and cybercrime awareness.

Students were sensitised about rising cybercrimes such as online fraud, social media safety, and ways to detect and avoid suspicious links. They were also educated about the importance of wearing helmets, using seat belts, and following traffic rules.