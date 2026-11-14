Beware of online frauds in name of life certificate update, cautions Rewari police

The police have appealed to pensioners and their family members to be vigilant against a new cyber-fraud perpetrated in the name of “life certificate updates”.

In a statement issued here today, the district police authorities said cyber criminals, considering pensioners as easy targets, contact them through phone calls, SMS or WhatsApp messages and obtain confidential information, including account details and OTPs, by threatening to withhold their pension if their life certificates are not updated.

Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena pointed out that in this type of fraud, cyber-cheats posing as bank employees, Pension Department officials or government functionaries call up pensioners.

“They tell pensioners that their life certificate hasn’t been updated, due to which their pension will be stopped. They then ask them to share an OTP, Aadhaar number, account number, ATM card details etc. Once the pensioner shares the OTP or bank information, cyber-criminals access and control their bank account digitally and transfer money from their account,” he said.

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“In many cases, elderly pensioners discover that a large amount has been withdrawn from their account. This fraud not only causes financial loss but also creates mental stress and a sense of insecurity,” he added.

The SP maintained that no bank or government department asks for an OTP or PIN over the phone. Hence, pensioners should not share these with unknown callers, nor click on links from unknown numbers, he said.

“Update your life certificate only at an authorised portal or the relevant bank branch. Do not share any confidential information over the phone. Beware of calls threatening to stop your pension and alert your elderly family members about this type of fraud,” he said.

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“If anyone suspects that he has become a victim of cyber fraud, then he/she should immediately contact his/her bank and get the account secured,” the SP said.

“One should immediately report any cyber fraud by calling the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or visiting the website cybercrime.gov.in,” he added.

The Rewari police have appealed to the public that vigilance was the best shield against cyber-frauds.

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“Remain vigilant and share this advisory with as many people as possible,” the police said.