Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Beware of online frauds in name of life certificate update, cautions Rewari police

Beware of online frauds in name of life certificate update, cautions Rewari police

Cyber thugs posing as bank officials defraud pensioners by obtaining their account details

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:10 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. File.
Advertisement

The police have appealed to pensioners and their family members to be vigilant against a new cyber-fraud perpetrated in the name of “life certificate updates”.

In a statement issued here today, the district police authorities said cyber criminals, considering pensioners as easy targets, contact them through phone calls, SMS or WhatsApp messages and obtain confidential information, including account details and OTPs, by threatening to withhold their pension if their life certificates are not updated.

Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena pointed out that in this type of fraud, cyber-cheats posing as bank employees, Pension Department officials or government functionaries call up pensioners.

“They tell pensioners that their life certificate hasn’t been updated, due to which their pension will be stopped. They then ask them to share an OTP, Aadhaar number, account number, ATM card details etc. Once the pensioner shares the OTP or bank information, cyber-criminals access and control their bank account digitally and transfer money from their account,” he said.

Advertisement

“In many cases, elderly pensioners discover that a large amount has been withdrawn from their account. This fraud not only causes financial loss but also creates mental stress and a sense of insecurity,” he added.

The SP maintained that no bank or government department asks for an OTP or PIN over the phone. Hence, pensioners should not share these with unknown callers, nor click on links from unknown numbers, he said.

“Update your life certificate only at an authorised portal or the relevant bank branch. Do not share any confidential information over the phone. Beware of calls threatening to stop your pension and alert your elderly family members about this type of fraud,” he said.

Advertisement

“If anyone suspects that he has become a victim of cyber fraud, then he/she should immediately contact his/her bank and get the account secured,” the SP said.

“One should immediately report any cyber fraud by calling the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or visiting the website cybercrime.gov.in,” he added.

The Rewari police have appealed to the public that vigilance was the best shield against cyber-frauds.

Advertisement

“Remain vigilant and share this advisory with as many people as possible,” the police said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts