Beyond policing: Fatehabad SHO transforms police station into a green oasis

A police station is typically seen as a place for complaints, investigations and law enforcement. However, the Sadar police station in Fatehabad is redefining that image with its lush greenery, bird-friendly environment and strong focus to community service.

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This transformation has been spearheaded by SHO Prahlad Singh, whose passion for environmental conservation has turned the station premises into a green oasis. Instead of the usual hustle and bustle associated with police stations, visitors are greeted by verdant surroundings, well-maintained spaces and the soothing sounds of birds.

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Singh says his commitment to the environment began years ago when a friend took him to a plantation drive. What started with a single sapling soon became a lifelong mission. Since joining the police force in 2004, he has planted thousands of trees across postings in Hisar, Rohtak and Fatehabad, while encouraging others to do the same.

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At the Sadar police station, shade-giving and fruit-bearing trees have been planted and carefully maintained, creating a garden-like atmosphere. “Planting a sapling is easy; ensuring it grows into a tree is the real challenge,” Singh says.

His environmental values, he adds, were shaped by his parents, Om Prakash and Shanti Devi, while his wife Anila continues to support his efforts.

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Singh’s work extends beyond conservation. Every Saturday, he arranges meals for labourers and regularly feeds cows and monkeys. He has also promoted the installation of water pots and feeding stations for birds, including within the police station campus.

Helping the needy remains another key part of his work. During winters, he distributes blankets and footwear to underprivileged people. Elderly visitors to the police station are often offered tea and water, gestures he believes help strengthen trust between the police and the public.

While maintaining law and order remains his primary responsibility, Singh believes policing should also inspire positive social change.