Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

Karnal, October 4

Beyond the barrier of religion, a group of artisans of the Muslim community come to Karnal year after year to prepare effigies of Ravana, Meghnand and Kumbhakarna for Dasehra celebrations.

This year, 17 artisans have camped in the district for more than a month to prepare the effigies.

The artisans have prepared a 60-ft tall effigy of Ravana, 55-ft tall effigy of Meghnand and 50-ft tall effigy of Kumbhakarna. As per the artisans, these effigies will spew out fire from the mouth and eyes, which will be an attraction for the visitors.

Mohammad Arshad, who has been coming to the district for 20 years with his father, said it was their third generation coming to Karnal to make these effigies. “My grandfather, followed by my father and now I, along with several other artisans, come to Karnal to make these effigies. It is a festival of our country and is celebrated to symbolise the victory of good over evil. We all should celebrate it,” said Arshad.

“We have been camping here for one and a half months and have made effigies for other villages of the district as well,” he said.

Amjad, another artist, said these effigies would be a huge attraction as they would spew out fire from the mouth and eyes, adding: “We must celebrate all festivals of the country together.” — TNS

