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Home / Haryana / ‘Bhagat Singh lives within every youth’: Vinesh Phogat backs protesting students

‘Bhagat Singh lives within every youth’: Vinesh Phogat backs protesting students

The Olympian wrestler and Julana Congress MLA says the images that emerged from Jantar Mantar on July 20 left her deeply disturbed

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File
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Olympian wrestler and Julana Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat has come out in support of students protesting at Jantar Mantar for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmender Pradhan.

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"Students were raising their voices for their rights democratically at Jantar Mantar. But the images that emerged from there on July 20th disturbed me. When the country's students were on the streets to fight for their future, their rights, and their dreams, they faced fear and violence instead of respect," she said.

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In a post on X and Facebook, she added, "The dignity of female students was violated under the guise of child abuse. They were subjected to all limits of indifference. Who should these students seek justice from? Those who are responsible for their safety, or those who hold power?"

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She maintained that the entire nation stands with the students in their fight for rights. She cautioned students not to abandon the path of non-violence.

"It is possible that the government will make every effort to divert, discredit, or break your movement. It is also possible that you may be provoked to weaken your voice. But remember, your greatest strength lies in your patience, your discipline, and your peaceful struggle. Do not retreat," she said.

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She pointed out, "History is taking a turn again. This land has produced young people who smiled and embraced the gallows, yet never compromised on their ideals, self-respect, and rights. Even today, a Bhagat Singh lives within every youth, who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice but also understands that the greatest power lies in truth and non-violence. We have full faith; we will fight and win. Jai Hind. Long live the revolution."

Phogat had also protested at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, against then BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and the head of WFI for sexually harassing women wrestlers. The protest had taken place in 2023. She and other wrestlers had faced police brutality.

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