Bhagat Singh remembered on martyrdom day

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 23

A one-day NSS camp was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa on Saturday.

Principal Dr Kushal Pal while paying tribute to the martyrs, said the camp was dedicated to those heroes of the country who had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. They had only one goal — independence — and their sacrifices will never be forgotten, she said.

Dr Kanta Verma recited poems and said: “On this day we salute all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to free our country of slavery.”

Vikas Sheoran, a YouTuber, said removing evils prevalent in the country was important and the youth must work in the direction. NSS Programme Officer Dr Surendra Sharma said over 100 volunteers participated in the camp.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi #Kurukshetra