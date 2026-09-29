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Home / Haryana / Bhagat Singh’s ideals guide youth towards nation-building: Haryana Education Minister Dhanda

Bhagat Singh’s ideals guide youth towards nation-building: Haryana Education Minister Dhanda

Pays homage to the legendary freedom fighter and recalls his exceptional courage, sacrifice and commitment to the nation

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Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Participants during the birth anniversary celebrations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Kurukshetra University.
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Kurukshetra University observed the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh with a floral tribute at his statue on the university campus on Monday.

On the occasion, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda paid homage to the legendary freedom fighter and recalled his exceptional courage, sacrifice and commitment to the nation. Addressing the gathering, Dhanda said the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh continues to inspire the youth of the country. He said Bhagat Singh had sacrificed everything for India’s freedom at a young age, and his struggle, fearlessness and dedication to the nation would continue to inspire generations to work in the national interest.

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He further said that Bhagat Singh was not only a great freedom fighter but also a profound thinker and an aware young nationalist. His ideas reflected a strong commitment to freedom, social equality and nation-building. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Bhagat Singh’s life and ideas and contribute actively to the progress of the nation.

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Kurukshetra University Registrar Dr Virender Pal, along with university officials, faculty members and employees, also paid floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The Registrar said Bhagat Singh’s life, struggle and ideas continue to inspire the youth to work for the national interest.

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