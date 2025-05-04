Bhakra closure: No fresh water likely until May 20

A severe water crisis has gripped Sirsa district in Haryana following the abrupt halt in supply from the Bhakra Canal. With no fresh water likely until May 20 due to the canal’s scheduled closure, both urban and rural areas are facing an acute shortage of drinking water. The disruption has exposed the vulnerability of the region’s water management, leaving thousands residents without water.

Though the entire district is impacted, the worst-hit are the tail-end villages of the canal system, where water barely reached even before the suspension. Now, village water plants stand dry and non-functional. Desperate residents are using tractor tankers to collect water from remaining water stations, but protests from locals over unequal distribution have forced several tankers to return empty.

In Sirsa city, the authorities have enforced a rationed supply schedule to extend the limited reserves. Key water tanks in areas like Chattargarh Patti, HSVP and the Mini Secretariat have already run dry, prompting the administration to restrict supply to once daily across multiple sectors. Water is now available only during fixed hours in localities such as Bhuman Shah Chowk, Shakti Nagar, Housing Board Colony, Aggarwal Colony and Bata Colony.

The restricted supply has caused anxiety among residents, who are being urged to strictly conserve water. Many households are hiring private tankers to fill overhead tanks, fearing a complete outage in the coming days. Officials expect some relief after May 20, when Bhakra Canal water is scheduled to resume and replenish public storage.

Ward 21 is facing a particularly dire situation. A key tube well near Sethi Dharamshala broke down on Friday, cutting off supply to several localities including Gali Beri Wali, Gali Arora Sunaron Wali and Gali Khai Wali. Despite repeated complaints, the Public Health Engineering Department has failed to restore service and residents allege that officials are not even answering phone calls. With the entire ward dependent on tube wells—and two now non-functional—the crisis has deepened.

Frustrated with official inaction, former ward councillor Neetu Soni has arranged private water tankers for residents. She has also appealed to the Chief Minister for urgent intervention to restore water supply and prevent further suffering.

The crisis stems from a sharp reduction in water released from the Bhakra system. Sirsa typically receives 2,800 cusecs, but this time only 1,800 cusecs have arrived from Punjab. Five main canals supply the region, branching into 149 smaller channels—119 of which rely on Bhakra water. The reduced flow has dried up many of these channels, disrupting both irrigation and drinking water supply systems.

Meanwhile, an official from the Irrigation Department, confirmed the suspension of Bhakra water and said the district must now rely on existing tank reserves. He assured that all possible measures were being taken to conserve and manage the remaining supply until the canal reopens.