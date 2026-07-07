Bhakra command villages in Hisar warn of agitation over diversion of canal water

The controversy over the diversion of Bhakra canal water intensified on Monday, with villagers from Balsamand and adjoining areas threatening to launch an agitation if water from the Bhakra command area is diverted to the Yamuna command area.

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At a meeting held in Balsamand village, residents demanded that the Barwala branch receive water as per its sanctioned capacity and sought the completion of pending canal projects. They warned that they would intensify their protest if the region continued to face water shortages while its share of water was diverted elsewhere.

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The villagers said farmers in the Bhakra command area had been facing injustice for years. They claimed that although the sanctioned capacity of the Barwala branch from the Khanauri Head is 1,725 cusecs, only around 1,500 cusecs has been released for several years, affecting both drinking water supply and irrigation. They also alleged that several villages were still being denied their sanctioned share of water.

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The renewed protest comes amid the ongoing agitation in Chanot village over the same issue.

Referring to the controversy, INLD leader Prof Sampat Singh said Hansi town falls under the Yamuna command area and the pipeline being laid from the Rajli Head to bring Bhakra water “is a violation of the set norms.” He said, “Water of Bhakra cannot be availed to the Yamuna command area without approval from the appropriate authorities.”

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Singh added that Hansi and Jind are part of the Yamuna command area and “any additional water requirement there should be met through the Yamuna system.” He maintained that Chanot village falls within the Bhakra command area. Meanwhile, villagers in the Balsamand region asserted that they would not allow the diversion of Bhakra waters to the Yamuna command area.

Farmer leaders Sandeep Dhiranwas and Kurda Ram Nambardar said the Barwala branch was not receiving its sanctioned share of water. They warned that if the government failed to act promptly, they would launch an agitation, saying the shortage was affecting parts of Hisar and Bhiwani districts.

The Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister through the Hisar Deputy Commissioner, opposing the diversion of water from the Barwala branch to the Yamuna command area.

Samiti leader Anil Gorchi alleged that cuts made at several points along the Barwala branch had drastically reduced water supply to the Balsamand and Siwani regions. He claimed that canal water supply could be reduced from seven days to only two days, creating a severe drinking water and irrigation crisis in nearly 100 to 150 villages.

The committee demanded widening of the Barwala branch through the Bhakra Link Channel to enhance water supply and sought immediate restoration of adequate water to the Rana distributary, Mirzapur, Dhansu, Juglan, Siwani, Nalwa, Budak, Balsamand, Gorchi, Basra and Kabir minors, besides the tail-end areas of Siwani.

The samiti warned that if the issue was not resolved at the earliest, it would be compelled to launch an agitation.