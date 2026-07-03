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Home / Haryana / Bhakra supply: Khap backs Chanot village

Bhakra supply: Khap backs Chanot village

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:18 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The agitation for supply of water from the Bhakra pipeline at Chanot village entered its 48th day today, with the Boora Sirohi khap extending support to the stir.

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The khap representatives said issues concerning society should be resolved through a peaceful dialogue.

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Despite rain, a number of villagers remained at the protest site. Dharna committee member Anoop Singh Chanot said talks with the Chief Minister and ministers had remained inconclusive, following which the villagers decided to intensify the agitation.

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As part of the next phase of the protest, memorandums will be submitted to Deputy Commissioners at all district headquarters tomorrow.

Anoop Chanot said panchayats of Data, Masudpur, Bhatla, Ghiray and several other villages had already visited the protest site to extend their support to them.

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