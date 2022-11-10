Bharat Bhushan Bharti appointed Haryana CM’s secretary

Chandigarh, November 9
The resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s political secretary, Ajay Gaur, was accepted with immediate effect.
In a separate order issued by the Governor, Bharat Bhushan Bharti, former chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), was appointed political advisor to the Chief Minister.
The order states that his appointment is against a “temporary and isolated” post and he will continue to serve till the Chief Minister wants him to.
Both orders of the Governor have been issued by the Chief Secretary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closes beyond Solang after fresh snowfall in Himachal
Lahaul and Spiti has been receiving heavy snow since yesterd...