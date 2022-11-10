Bharat Bhushan Bharti appointed Haryana CM’s secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s political secretary, Ajay Gaur, was accepted with immediate effect.

In a separate order issued by the Governor, Bharat Bhushan Bharti, former chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), was appointed political advisor to the Chief Minister.

The order states that his appointment is against a “temporary and isolated” post and he will continue to serve till the Chief Minister wants him to.

Both orders of the Governor have been issued by the Chief Secretary.

#manohar lal khattar