Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo': 50,000 banners, hoardings put up on highways in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 4

More than 50,000 Congress party flags and hoardings, bearing photos of party leaders, have been put up on roads, including National Highway (NH)-44 and NH-73A in the district, to welcome Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

The Yatra, in its second phase, will enter Haryana via Yamuna Bridge in Sanoli on the January 5 evening from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh and a state-level rally is scheduled on January 6 in Sector 13/17 ground here. A party activist said preparations were in full swing to give a rousing welcome to the yatra on its entry in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the police and security agencies had made elaborate arrangements for the yatra.SP Shashank Kumar Sawan along with the Commandant, CRPF, of Rahul Gandhi’s security, visited the yatra route, night halt camp at Sanoli Khurd village and rally spot in sectors 13/17 to review the security arrangements. SP Sawan said as many as 3,000 police personnel had been pressed into the security duty and additional forces had been called from all across the state from Hisar, Sirsa and other districts. Nine additional SPs, 28 DSPs and 62 inspectors, would lead the security system, Sawan added.