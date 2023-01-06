‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters state again, gets warm reception

Tribune News Service

Sanoli (Panipat), January 5

The Congress’ “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, led by Rahul Gandhi, entered Panipat from the Sanoli border from Uttar Pradesh this evening.

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to stay at night in Panipat’s border village Sanoli Khurd, but left for Delhi as his mother Sonia Gandhi is admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

Rahul will rejoin the yatra on Friday morning from Sanoli Khurd village of the district.

Rahul’s cavalcade entered Panipat around 6 pm. Hundreds of supporters along with party flags in their hands with military band, dhols and drums accorded a rousing welcome to the yatra as it entered from the border in the district.

Around 120 activists, who are moving with Rahul Gandhi, stayed at the night camp in Sanoli Khurd village, where all arrangements have been made for the yatris in around 4acres.

“Rahul Gandhi had to go back to Delhi as Sonia Gandhi fell ill. His programme of night stay has been cancelled, but he will join the yatra at 6 am tomorrow. The yatra will be continued as per the scheduled programme and Rahul Gandhi will also address a state-level rally in Sector 13/17 ground,” said Rajya Sabha Member Deepender Singh Hooda.