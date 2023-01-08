 Bharat Jodo Yatra is a ‘tapasya’ to eradicate hate, division, fear, unemployment from India: Rahul Gandhi : The Tribune India

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a ‘tapasya’ to eradicate hate, division, fear, unemployment from India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader claims 'yatra' has received overwhelming response

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a ‘tapasya’ to eradicate hate, division, fear, unemployment from India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurukshetra district, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made it clear that Bharat Jodo Yatra was not for political gain, but it was a ‘tapasya’ which was started against hate, fear, and division of the society as well as against unemployment and inflation.

“This yatra is against hate, division, fear, unemployment, and inflation. Voice of people is being suppressed, while fear is being spread and the country is being divided on caste and religion during the BJP regime,” said Rahul while interacting with media persons during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in a camp at Samanabahu village on the border of Karnal and Kurukshetra districts.

“During this Yatra, I learned many things. I heard directly what is in the hearts of people,” said Gandhi

“This yatra has another goal, which is my personal and that of those who are walking with me and this is a ‘tapasya’. Yatra’s purpose is also that people of the country get to hear the true voice of the country,” said Rahul.

“I can’t comment now on whether this would help us politically or not, but this yatra meant for awareness and wants to symbolize three things: unite the country, stand up against fear, and don’t spread hatred. The Yatra wants to talk about the economic inequality in the country. The wealth and media in the country are concentrated in the hands of 3-4 people. This has caused unemployment and inflation,” he said.

Rahul while giving a reference of Lord Krishna from Mahabharat of ‘karma’, said, “I am doing my work.”

Rahul referred to Congress as an organisation of ‘tapasya’, and BJP-RSS as an organisation of ‘pooja (worship). “BJP and RSS want people to worship them forcibly, while the Congress is an organisation of ‘tapasya and our Yatra aims to worship hard work and skill of people of the country.

He did not comment on the questions related to the next CM face in Haryana, and cross-voting during Rajya Sabha elections.

Gandhi claimed that Congress will form the government in Haryana, but it would be pro-common people and farmers.

On being asked whether the Congress will implement the suggestion of Swaminathan Report on MSP if voted to power, he said that this needs to be discussed, but, if it gets mentioned in the party’s manifesto, it will be implemented.

About the future roadmap, he said the foundation of small and medium industries will be protected, and they will be transformed using technology to create jobs. “Our country needs to uplift its skills to become a developed country in reality,” he said.

Gandhi said they have received an overwhelming response. “When this Yatra was started, people used to say the response which we got in Kerala, won’t get in Karnataka –a BJP-ruled state, but we got an even better response there. People continued to say that it would not get the same response which it had received in South Haryana, but when it reached Maharashtra, we got an even better response. Later, it was said that the Yatra will not get good response in Hindi belt, but in Madhya Pradesh, UP, Delhi and now in Haryana. We got an overwhelming response and as we are moving ahead, the response is improving,” he maintained.

On an issue of alleged encounter of a 19-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh and the electricity power cut at activist Soni Sori’s house there, Gandhi said that it was not his party’s policy to divide people as the current Central government was doing. “After the Yatra, I will go and see what the reasons were,” he added.

