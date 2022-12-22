Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nuh on second day of Haryana leg

PTI

Nuh, December 22

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab village in this district on the second day of its Haryana leg on Thursday with senior leaders from the state joining the former party chief in the march, braving the morning chill.

The Yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Gandhi was joined by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Karan Singh Dalal and others.

Clad in a T-shirt and a pair of trousers, Gandhi was also joined by several other Congress leaders from Nuh district.

Many common people also turned up to be part of the Yatra.

During the day on Thursday, the yatra will pass through Ghasera village in Nuh before taking an evening break at Ambedkar Chowk, Sohna, in Gurugram district and night halt at Lakhwas Sohna near Ballabhgarh Mor.

The first phase of the Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23.

In the second phase, the Yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.