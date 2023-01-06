Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes second phase of Haryana leg from Sanoli-Panipat

PTI

Panipat, January 6

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey from Sanoli-Panipat Road here on Friday morning on the first day of the Haryana leg's second phase.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. After the night halt, the yatra began from the Sanoli border in Panipat.

Several senior Congress leaders from Haryana joined Gandhi for the yatra.

Gandhi left for Delhi on Thursday night to meet his ailing mother, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said. He returned in the morning to join the yatra.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

The yatra was accorded a warm welcome by Congress leaders and workers as it re-entered Haryana territory on Thursday evening.

In the afternoon, Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders will address a public meeting in Panipat.

Over the next few days, the foot march will pass through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts before entering Punjab.