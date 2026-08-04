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Home / Haryana / Bharatiya Kisan Sangh seeks 20% moisture limit for paddy

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh seeks 20% moisture limit for paddy

The delegation demanded that the government begin paddy procurement from September 10

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 12:12 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A delegation of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh meets Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh and submits a memorandum highlighting several issues concerning farmers.
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A delegation of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh and submitted a memorandum highlighting several issues concerning farmers, with a special focus on paddy procurement.

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The delegation, which included Regional Organisation Secretary Surinder Kumar, State president Satish Chhikara and State General Secretary Rambir Singh Chauhan, discussed about 15 key issues affecting the farming community.

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The delegation demanded that the government begin paddy procurement from September 10 and increase the permissible moisture content in paddy from the existing 17 percent to 20 percent.

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They also urged the government to restore the responsibility of lifting procured paddy from mandis to arhtiyas, instead of giving contract to contractors stating that the current system creates difficulties during the procurement season.

“Farmers face several challenges every procurement season, including portal-related technical issues, strict moisture norms and problems in receiving fair prices for their produce,” said Rambir Singh Chauhan, State General Secretary, adding that they also submitted demands seeking a rate of sugarcane of Rs 500 per quintal.

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He further urged the government to fix the procurement price of milk at Rs 90 per litre and establish cooperative milk procurement centres in every village to ensure better returns for dairy farmers.

The delegation also highlighted the recurring losses suffered by farmers due to annual flooding in Yamunanagar and other districts and requested the state government to take effective measures to prevent flood damage.

“The Chief Minister received the memorandum and assured the delegation that the farmers’ demands would be examined,” said Rambir Singh Chauhan.

He said that the meeting focused on improving procurement arrangements and strengthening support for the farming community in Haryana.

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