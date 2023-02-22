Bharatpur victims were tied, burnt, accused tells police

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 21

The Bharatpur police, investigating the Bhiwani deaths, claimed that crime accused Rinku Saini, who was in their custody, said the victims were tied with a belt inside the SUV and burnt petrol was poured over them. So far, the police have officially confirmed the involvement of eight persons, including Saini, in the crime. A senior investigator while speaking to The Tribune, said all accused were in an inebriated state and were not even sure if the duo was dead before burning them.

“Saini had got a tip-off about the vehicle and Junaid having a history of cattle smuggling. This was a big catch for them,” said the official. “They reached the spot and intercepted the SUV of Nasir and Junaid and then beat them up. Saini told the police that at first they took Nasir and Junaid to the Ferozpur CIA office to get them arrested, but they were turned away. By that time both victims had passed out. Rinku Saini, who was drunk, and his accomplices took Nasir and Junaid away thinking they were dead and burnt them.”

Two charred bodies were found in the said SUV at Loharu in Bhiwani. While one was seated on the front passenger’s seat, the other was on the back seat. Bhiwani SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said due to the damaged condition of the vehicle, it was not possible to confirm whether the victims were tied and only the accused could confirm this.

So far, the investigation has brought to the fore the names of three other accused – Monu Rana, Vikas Arya, Anil Murthal – and the police are conducting raids to nab them. Sources claim that the close associates of the trio has been detained by the police to get their details.

Meanwhile, a video clipping of the Bharatpur police SHO, who is seen confirming the involvement of the trio in the crime, has gone viral on social media.

FIR against R'sthan Police

Following intervention by the National Commission for Women, the Nuh police have booked the Rajasthan Police and 'unknown' persons under Sections 312,148, 149, 323, 353, 354 and 452 of the IPC

The family of accused ‘gau rakshak’ Rinku Saini had alleged that the Rajasthan Police beat up his pregnant wife, which led to a miscarriage

