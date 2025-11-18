Police and district officials in Bhattu Kalan, Fatehabad, held a key meeting on Monday to intensify enforcement of the ban on child marriage. The meeting, chaired by Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rekha Agrawal, took place at the Bhattu Kalan police station. Station House Officer Radheshyam was also present.

Representatives of the Brahmin community, hotel owners and dharamshala managers were briefed on measures required to prevent child marriages in the area.

Agrawal said no boy or girl below the legal age would be permitted to marry under any circumstances. She directed all hotels, dharamshalas and wedding venues to take bookings only after verifying age documents such as birth certificates and school records from both families.

She also issued specific instructions to Brahmin community members, asking them to confirm age-related documents before performing any marriage rituals. She warned that strict action would follow under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act in cases of negligence.

Following the meeting, the Women and Child Development Department organised an awareness programme at the Block Child Project Office in Bhattu Kalan. CDPO Anita, supervisors Kaushal, Jyoti, Varsha and Prachi, along with several Anganwadi and ASHA workers from urban Bhattu, attended. Participants were informed about key provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006. They were urged to spread awareness in their respective communities.