Bhau gang member held after encounter

The Special Task Force (STF) Rohtak on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal accused of opening fire on a former MLA in Himachal Pradesh, following an encounter near the Beri Road in Sampla town. The accused, carrying a reward of Rs 20,000, has been identified as Aman alias Kaku of Ritoli village and is an active member of notorious Himanshu Bhau gang.

Aman had been absconding for 10 months. Acting on a tip-off, the STF laid a trap and arrested him after an encounter. He sustained injuries during the operation and has been admitted to PGI Rohtak for treatment. “Aman, along with his accomplice, opened fire at a former MLA in Himachal Pradesh on March 14, 2025, with the intent to kill him. A case in this connection was registered at Sadar Bilaspur police station in Himachal Pradesh under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act,” the police spokesman said.

