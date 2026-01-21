DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Bhau gang member held after encounter

Bhau gang member held after encounter

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:56 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Special Task Force (STF) Rohtak on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal accused of opening fire on a former MLA in Himachal Pradesh, following an encounter near the Beri Road in Sampla town. The accused, carrying a reward of Rs 20,000, has been identified as Aman alias Kaku of Ritoli village and is an active member of notorious Himanshu Bhau gang.

Advertisement

Aman had been absconding for 10 months. Acting on a tip-off, the STF laid a trap and arrested him after an encounter. He sustained injuries during the operation and has been admitted to PGI Rohtak for treatment. “Aman, along with his accomplice, opened fire at a former MLA in Himachal Pradesh on March 14, 2025, with the intent to kill him. A case in this connection was registered at Sadar Bilaspur police station in Himachal Pradesh under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act,” the police spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts