Bhavantar scam: 4 held for fraudulently uploading data

Hisar, January 8

Making a breakthrough in the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojna (BBY) scam, the Siwani police in Bhiwani district have arrested four persons who had fraudulently uploaded their data on the Meri Fasal Meri Byora (MFMB) portal to claim relief for the bajra crop sown by other farmers.

A police official, who is part of the investigation team, informed that the arrested accused were Murari Lal and Mohan Lal, both residents of Rajasthan, besides Sunil and Kuljeet of Bhiwani district. SHO Sukhbir Singh said with four arrests, they had so far arrested six persons. Two persons, Ravinder and Pankaj, had been arrested earlier.

The police said there were a total of 185 accused in the case which was registered on May 10, 2023, with the Siwani police station on the complaint of the Chief Minister Flying Squad. The police had registered the FIR against the accused.

The police said the matter got exposed when, on a complaint by a farmer, the CM Flying Squad started an investigation last year. It transpired that Dariyapur village in Siwani subdivision had a total agriculturable land of 4,517 acres. While the Revenue Department stated that bajra was sown on 1,097 acres during the 2022 kharif season in the village, the MFMB portal, on the other hand, had registered 3,343 acres of land under bajra crop in this village.

Thus, the registration of 2,246 acres in excess to the actual area under bajra was purportedly done to fraudulently claim the compensation under the BBY.

An official investigating the matter said they had compiled the names of all 185 persons who were accused in the case. “We have asked for details of the farmers with the area of bajra sown by each of them for further investigation. Though the Agriculture Department had provided the record, it did not have details of farmer-wise area on which bajra was sown,” he said.

The fraudsters uploaded their Parivar Pehchan Patra, phone numbers and bank account numbers on the MFMB portal while showing themselves as tillers of land which was owned by other farmers. When the government releases the benefit under the BBY, it goes directly to those registered on the MFMB portal as tillers and not to the actual landowners/tillers. The government had paid a relief of Rs 390 crore to 2,76,620 farmers in 2022 and Rs 439 crore was paid to 2,42,518 farmers in 2021 under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana for bajra crop to the farmers in Haryana.

185 accused in case

