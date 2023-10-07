Bhavantar scam accused to be brought to book: Agri Minister

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 6

Taking cognisance of large scale irregularities and scam being detected in the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY), Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal today said those indulging in such activities would be brought to book.

The Minister urged farmers to immediately inform the authorities in case they detect any irregularity in the registration of crops on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.

Vice-President to open Krishi Mela tomorrow Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the Krishi Mela to be organised between October 8 and October 10 at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said the theme of the fair would be ‘promotion of food grains for prosperity and health’.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Sources said that incidents of people fraudulently claiming the benefit under the BBY scheme, which is aimed at providing compensation to bajra growers, had taken alarming proportions.

A number of farmers came to know about the registration of their kharif crops by others. Ramniwas, a farmer of Bahbalpur village, came to know about the registration of his cotton crop on the MFMB portal by a native of Nuh village.

Though the Bhiwani police had registered five FIRs in this matter last year, lack of strict action seems to have encouraged the fraudsters to continue the crime.

Talking about the problem of stubble burning, Dalal said the government had set a target to reduce the incidents of stubble burning to zero. “The farmers are advised to adopt recommended measures and avail schemes for stubble management, rather than burning it,” he said.

The Minister also assured cotton farmers that the government would provide compensation to all the growers, who had suffered losses due to the pink bollworm.

#Agriculture #Hisar