Bhavantar Yojana scam: 28 suspected fake registrations on MFMB portal detected at Palwal

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 15

Suspecting fake registrations on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal of the agriculture department, the Chief Minister’s flying squad has identified 28 mobile numbers registered on this portal in Palwal district and sought details of the owners/farmers of these mobile numbers for authentication. Compensation is being fraudulently claimed under the Bhawantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY).

Bajra-producing districts hit The scam, detected by some farmers at Chahar Kalan village in Bhiwani district in March, has spread its wings in other bajra-producing districts. Genuine farmers have been left high and dry and the scam has cost the exchequer crores of rupees. Though some FIRs had been registered, cyber fraudsters continue to operate with impunity.

Sources said the DSP of the squad at Faridabad identified 28 mobile numbers and wrote a letter to the Deputy Director Office, Palwal, on September 12, to provide details of the farmers linked to these numbers.

The letter stated that some suspected cyber criminals had registered on the MFMB on the land of genuine farmers belonging to Palwal district. The sources said the match of details, including name, father’s name, address, land and crop details would help expose the racket operating in various districts. The Tribune tried to contact some of these mobile numbers. During conversation, they revealed that they belonged to Nuh district and failed to provide crop details and their addresses.

#Agriculture #Hisar #Palwal