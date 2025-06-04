DT
Bhimgarh Kheri residents allege inaction as sewage pollutes area

Bhimgarh Kheri residents allege inaction as sewage pollutes area

Gurugram, Updated At : 12:09 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Sewage accumulates in a the street in the Bhimgarh Kheri area of Gurugram.
Residents of Bhimgarh Kheri in Gurugram have been complaining of sewage accumulation on streets for many days. Despite a complaint having been submitted to the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), no arrangements have been made for the proper drainage of sewage.

The situation is such that it has become difficult for children to go to school. It significantly poses a risk of diseases to locals.

Manoj Kumar Soni, a local, said they had informed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the MCG and several other officials about the problem, but no action had been taken on the complaints.

“We had lodged a complaint with the MCG on May 26. The sewer blockage has led to the accumulation of dirty water on the streets. We even tried contacting JE (sewerage) Devendra Kumar, but did not get any response. Somehow, he contacted me, but the problem remains as it is,” said Soni.

Another resident, Ashok Kumar, said even after having submitted many complaints, the problem persisted. He asked if the MCG would just keep registering complaints or get the problem solved also.

“The government should fix accountability of such officials and take strict action against them. If the citizens who always pay their taxes to the MCG are troubled, then what is the purpose of collecting them,” said Deepak Kumar Jangid, a resident of Bhimgarh Kheri.

JE Devendra Kumar said due to some technical issues, the work on the cleaning of sewers was pending, but the issue would be resolved

on Monday.

