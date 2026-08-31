Bhiwani accountant chargesheeted over delay in Ladli scheme payment

An accountant of the Women and Child Development Department has been chargesheeted for delaying the payment of maturity benefits under the Ladli scheme during a meeting of the District Public and Grievances Redressal Committee in Bhiwani on Monday.

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Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Sahil Gupta took action against the accountant after the delay came to light during the hearing of a complaint filed by beneficiary Sapna, a resident of Badesra village.

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According to a report submitted by the District Programme Officer (DPO), Women and Child Development, a budget of Rs 75,83,356 for maturity payments under the Ladli scheme had been released to the concerned project officer on August 10. The amount covered 81 beneficiaries from the Bhiwani Rural-I area.

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Sapna was also among the beneficiaries who had been waiting for the payment for about one-and-a-half months. Though the department credited the amount to Sapna’s bank account before the meeting, the DC decided to take action over the delay of about one to one-and-a-half months in processing the payment and held the accountant responsible.

“The accountant was posted with the Project Officer in the department. There was a delay in processing and disbursing the maturity benefits. We have chargesheeted the accountant on that basis,” the DC said.

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Gupta said negligence or unnecessary delay in dealing with public complaints would not be tolerated. He directed officials to ensure that complaints were resolved within the stipulated time and warned that departmental action would follow in cases of negligence.

The meeting had 12 complaints on the agenda, of which eight were disposed of, while four were kept pending for investigation and reports from the concerned departments.

A complaint related to the digging of a drain was also taken up and referred to the District Municipal Commissioner for an inquiry, with a report sought before the next meeting.

Sanitation arrangements in the town were also discussed, with the DC stating that a major cleanliness drive had been carried out across the town during the past week. In view of the increasing mosquito and fly menace, the DMC and the Chief Medical Officer’s office were also directed to undertake fogging.