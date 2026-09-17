Bhiwani boutique couple opens shop at midnight to return customer’s lost gold chain

In an example of honesty, a boutique-owning couple opened their shop around midnight to search for a missing gold chain of a woman customer and returned it to her in Bhiwani town yesterday.

The incident occurred when a woman, Manju, went to a boutique shop at Hansi Gate in Bhiwani town for shopping during the day. She went to the trial room in the shop to try on new clothes. While changing, her gold chain slipped off her neck and fell in the trial room.

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Manju noticed that the chain was missing from her neck on returning home, after which she started searching for the ornament. After inquiring from acquaintances she had met and at other places she had visited for hours, she recalled that she had also visited the boutique and called up the boutique owner. The boutique owner couple, Seema Bohra and Sushil Bohra, immediately went to their shop from their residence at night and opened it to search for the missing gold chain.

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To their relief, they found the gold chain in the trial room and immediately informed Manju about it. The couple returned the gold ornament to its owner.

After getting her chain back, Manju said the incident had left her devastated when she could not find it and that she had lost hope of recovering it. She thanked the couple for their swift response. On learning about the incident, local municipal councillor and trader leader Manish Gureja visited the boutique and honoured Sushil and Seema for their honesty and swift response.