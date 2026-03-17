Bhiwani civic body to construct 14 gates to revive town’s history

The Municipal Council, Bhiwani, has prepared a proposal to construct around 14 gates across the town to revive the architectural history of Bhiwani town.

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The municipal council has adopted a resolution at its meeting on Monday to construct these gates which will be named after great personalities of Indian history. The municipal council officials informed that the exact locations for the construction of these gates is yet to be identified. Notably, the town also had gates which were constructed during the British era but later on, these were demolished.

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The meeting was chaired by the Municipal Council Chairperson Preeti Bhawani Pratap Singh. The MC officials said the decision was taken to enhance the beauty and cleanliness in the town. These gates include four gates at the entry routes connecting neighbouring districts.

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According to the plan, the entry gates will be built at Hunnamal Ki Pyau, Devnagar, Loharu Road and Meham Road. The construction of these gates and welcome entrances is estimated to cost around Rs 10 crore. The work on the project will begin soon, says an official.

During the meeting, the municipal council members also raised the demands for development activities in their respective areas. The income and expenditure details for 2025–26 were presented, along with a proposed budget of about Rs 124.31 crore for various development works in 2026–27.

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It was also decided that no colony or street in the town would remain without a name or number. The Municipal Council will soon instal nameplates and numbering plates for all colonies and streets. The outline of this plan was presented at the councillors’ meeting and received approval.

Councillor Subhash Tanwar demanded regularisation of illegal colonies and proposed that the auditorium being built in Uttam Nagar be named after Neempal Singh.

Preeti Bhawani Pratap Singh said development works were going on at full pace.