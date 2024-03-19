Bhiwani: Cleanliness drive by NSS volunteers

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani: A seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp is being organised by the NSS unit of Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Bhiwani, at Government Primary School in Prem Nagar village of the district. The NSS volunteers participated in the cleanliness drive at the school on Sunday.

Inter-college poetry contest

Kurukshetra: A state-level inter-college poetry recitation and karaoke competition was organised in the memory of Prof Rajeshwar ‘Shokh’ at Markanda National College, Shahabad, Markanda. A total of 30 students from different colleges of the state participated in the competition and displayed their literary prowess through poetry in four languages. Yashpal Wadhwa, president, MN College governing body, called upon students to participate in the literary activities to enhance their skills and develop their personality. He also highlighted the importance of social service in student life. Remembering Prof Shokh, Wadhwa said he was a great source of inspiration. College principal Ashok Kumar underlined the importance of poetry as a tool to critically engage with relevant social issues.

Official inspects NCC wing at CDLU

Sirsa: Colonel Gyan Prakash Pandey, the Commanding Officer of the Third Haryana Girls Battalion NCC, inspected the NCC Army Wing at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, on Monday. The Commanding Officer, Subedar Major Yashpal Sharma and other battalion staff were present on the occasion. They interacted with all NCC cadets and evaluated their training. Colonel Pandey addressed the cadets, emphasising on simple living, pure thoughts, consistent hard work, a positive mindset and strong self-confidence for a bright future, highlighting the role of NCC cadets in the development of India. /oc

