Bhiwani farmers in Haryana seek special girdawari for draught-hit crops

The indefinite dharna by the All-India Kisan Sabha, demanding that the region be declared drought-hit due to the lack of monsoon rain, continued for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.

The farmers gathered at the SDM office to stage a protest demonstration led by former Zila Parishad member Balwan Bagri. The farmers raised slogans against the policies of the Centre and the state government, alleging that they were “anti-farmer and anti-worker”.

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The protesters demanded a special girdawari of crops damaged due to deficient rainfall in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts and compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre. They also sought the restoration of irrigation and drinking water supplies, which they said had remained disrupted in the area for the past six months.

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The protesting farmers also demanded that canal water reach the tail ends so that farmers could sow mustard and wheat. The farmers said the government should open the compensation portal and remove the condition linking relief claims to the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal. The protesters said they had sought a meeting with the Siwani SDM, but she was not available at her office.

The protesters also briefly blocked the road at Gurera Mor. The Siwani SDM, however, reached the spot after some time and held talks with the protesters, following which the blockade was lifted.

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Bhiwani district Congress president Anirudh Chaudhry, along with party workers, reached the dharna and extended support to the farmers. Kisan Sabha district president Ramphal Deswal said they would hold a major protest outside the Bhiwani DC’s office on September 24 and submit a memorandum of demands. Kisan Sabha leader Dayanand Poonia said the indefinite dharna would continue until the farmers’ demands were addressed