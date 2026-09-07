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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani gets development works worth Rs 78 cr

Bhiwani gets development works worth Rs 78 cr

CM said the BJP’s double-engine government at the Centre and in Haryana was now undertaking development works at a fast pace

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:49 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurates the new building of Government Senior Secondary School, Gujrani, at Bawani Khera in Bhiwani district on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of seven development projects worth approximately Rs 78 crore in Bawani Khera, Bhiwani. Addressing the Vikas Sankalp rally, Saini said the BJP’s double-engine government at the Centre and in Haryana was undertaking development works at a fast pace.

He inaugurated the Government Senior Secondary School, Gujrani, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.51 crore; the building of the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kalinga, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.62 crore; the office complex and staff residential buildings of the Canal Rest House in Khera village, constructed at a cost of Rs 16.98 crore; and the renovation of two waterworks and the water supply distribution network in Bawani Khera, completed at a cost of Rs 28.89 crore.

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Besides, foundation stones were laid for the Deen Dayal Upadhyay 25-bed Ayurvedic Hospital in Prem Nagar, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 9.6 crore; a new link road from Nathuwas via Gujrani to Bamla, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10.59 crore; and a Primary Health Centre in Baliyali, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.72 crore.

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Describing farmer welfare as the government’s top priority, the CM said Haryana was the first state in the country where all 24 crops are being procured at minimum support price (MSP).

He also highlighted the several important development works undertaken in the area. Including the Bhiwani-Hansi section of NH-148B, the NH-709A, doubling of the Manheru-Bawani Khera railway line and waterworks in Kharak Kalan among others.

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AAP only makes promises, we fulfil commitments: CM

Saini launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress at the Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti Samaroh, saying the two parties were only focussed on making big promises before polls only to foget them later.

“The AAP had made 57 announcements before the elections in Punjab. It is now making efforts to fulfil as the next election approaches. On the other hand, the BJP in Haryana had made 217 commitments during the elections, of which 70 commitments have been fulfilled in just one-and-a-half years. Work on the remaining 147 is progressing rapidly,” he said.

Paying obeisance to Goswami Tulsidas, the CM extended his greetings on his birth anniversary. He announced that all demands of the community would be fulfilled on priority.

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