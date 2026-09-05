Bhiwani girl wins silver in national high jump event in Ludhiana

Gunjan Jangra, a young athlete from Manheru village in Bhiwani district, has brought laurels to Haryana by winning a silver medal in the high jump at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championship in Ludhiana.

Gunjan cleared 1.65 metres to finish second in the event.

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Members of the Atal Khel Kalyan Samiti and sports enthusiasts accorded her a warm welcome and congratulated her on the achievement.

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According to Bal Kishan Jangra, Gunjan has been practising athletics for the past five years in Bhiwani town under the guidance of coach Vikram Mogli. Her father, Sanjay Jangra, a carpenter, has supported her sporting ambitions.

Gunjan is a student of Uttami Bai Arya Kanya School.

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Samiti president Surat Singh, athletics coach Jagdish, coach Vikram Mogli, Shriram Jangra, Sukhvir Chauhan, Laxmi Narayan and other sports enthusiasts congratulated her and wished her success in the future.