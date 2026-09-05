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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani girl wins silver in national high jump event in Ludhiana

Bhiwani girl wins silver in national high jump event in Ludhiana

Gunjan cleared 1.65 metres to finish second in the event

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Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 06:05 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Members of the Atal Khel Kalyan Samiti and sports enthusiasts accorded her a warm welcome and congratulated her on the achievement.
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Gunjan Jangra, a young athlete from Manheru village in Bhiwani district, has brought laurels to Haryana by winning a silver medal in the high jump at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championship in Ludhiana.

Gunjan cleared 1.65 metres to finish second in the event.

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Members of the Atal Khel Kalyan Samiti and sports enthusiasts accorded her a warm welcome and congratulated her on the achievement.

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According to Bal Kishan Jangra, Gunjan has been practising athletics for the past five years in Bhiwani town under the guidance of coach Vikram Mogli. Her father, Sanjay Jangra, a carpenter, has supported her sporting ambitions.

Gunjan is a student of Uttami Bai Arya Kanya School.

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Samiti president Surat Singh, athletics coach Jagdish, coach Vikram Mogli, Shriram Jangra, Sukhvir Chauhan, Laxmi Narayan and other sports enthusiasts congratulated her and wished her success in the future.

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