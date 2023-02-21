Bhiwani immolation case: Haryana Police register FIR in case of Rajasthan cops ‘manhandling’ gau rakshak’s wife

Sumedha Sharma

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 21

Following an intervention by National Commission of Women, Nuh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR in alleged torture of wife of Gau Rakashak by police in the backdrop of Bhiwani immolation case.

The family had alleged that Rajasthan Police had brutally beaten Bhiwani immolation case accused’s pregnant wife, which lead to her still birth. The dead foetus was exhumed and autopsy was conducted. The report while hinting at trauma leading to death has highlighted that specific cause of death can be ascertained after viscera analysis.

The Nuh Police has registered an FIR against ‘unknown’ under sections 312, 148, 149, 323, 353, 354 and 452 of IPC.

“We have registered an FIR in the case and won’t divulge any details as it is sensitive matter. Cause of foetal death will be ascertained after viscera analysis,” said Nuh SP, Varun Singla.

“The family has accused Rajasthan Police of barging in and thrashing them. They are providing evidence and eye witnesses. We are yet to establish the identity of members of their team” said an investigator.

Meanwhile Rajasthan Police has refuted all allegations saying they never stepped in house and were accompanied by Nagina Police.

Besides the development, high-voltage drama prevailed on Gurugram-Delhi Expressway after supporters of Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar went ahead blocking it to stop Rajasthan Police from conducting raids in Bhiwani immolation case.

Monu’s supporters threatened Rajasthan cops saying latter will not go back alive if they enter Manesar.

A Hindu Mahapanchayat was being held in the village to support Monu Manesar when reports of Rajasthan Police raids in the area got spread. Two cops on bike reportedly reached Monu’s house but had to run for their life as entire village chased them away. The Gau Rakshak’s supporters then rushed to the expressway and blocked the road from Jaipur’s side.

The men went on to stop cars and check who was inside. This led to massive chaos on the expressway.

It was then that Gurugram Police reached the spot and ensured unhindered traffic movement. The protestors refused to budge saying they won’t let Rajasthan Police enter the village.

“We want Gurugram Police to assure us that Manesar’s family will not be touched. No cop will visit them and if not complied they will not comeback alive,” the village panchayat announced.

#Bhiwani #Gurugram #Nuh #Rajasthan