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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani inundated; MLA inspects drainage system

Bhiwani inundated; MLA inspects drainage system

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Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 10:15 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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DC Sahil Gupta inspects a disposal point in Bhiwani.
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After rain left several parts of the town waterlogged, Bhiwani MLA Ghanshyam Sarraf and Deputy Commissioner Sahil Gupta inspected various disposal points and the drainage system for rainwater.

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The DC directed officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Municipal Council to ensure the speedy drainage of rainwater and warned of strict action in case of negligence. He directed officials ranging from Junior Engineer to Executive Engineer to remain in the field and oversee the drainage operations. He also directed power department officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at all disposal and pumping stations.

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The DC visited disposal points at Sector 13, Shiv Nagar, Devsar Chungi, Dadri Gate, Hanuman Gate, Bawri Gate and the MC Colony. During the inspection, waterlogging was found in Shiv Nagar, the city-side areas of Dadri Gate and Hanuman Gate, the urban side of Bawri Gate and the MC Colony area.

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MLA Sarraf also visited several parts of the town and inspected various disposal points and waterlogged areas. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that accumulated water was drained and to take immediate steps wherever drainage was obstructed.

According to PHED officials, eight disposal points have been set up at different locations in the town for rainwater drainage, while another eight disposal points are used for sewerage.

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