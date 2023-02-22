Bhiwani killings: Rajasthan police releases pictures of 8 accused

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 22

Rajasthan police have identified and released pictures of 8 absconding accused in Bhiwani immolation case.

Other than the arrested accused, 8 others have been identified as Anil Multhan, Shrikant Marora, Kaithal resident Kaalu, Karnal resident Kishore, Bhiwani resident Monu Rana, Jind resident Vikas, Karnal resident Shashikant Sharma and Bhiwani resident Anil.

The police have so far not included Monu Manesar in list for want of evidence. Following the leads provided by arrested accused Rinku Saini, police have recovered a white Scorpio SUV used in crime from Somnath Gaushala in Jind. They have found blood on seats and suspect it to be of the victims.

"We have identified key accused and raids are being conducted to nab them. We got major evidence in form of that car which has blood stains all over. An FSL team is examining it. Technical evidence has proved that it travelled from Bharatpur to Bhiwani. We might get more accused who may be involved at different stages,” said IG Gaurav Shrivastav.

