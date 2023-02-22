Bhiwani killings: Rajasthan police releases pictures of 8 accused

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, February 22
Rajasthan police have identified and released pictures of 8 absconding accused in Bhiwani immolation case.
Other than the arrested accused, 8 others have been identified as Anil Multhan, Shrikant Marora, Kaithal resident Kaalu, Karnal resident Kishore, Bhiwani resident Monu Rana, Jind resident Vikas, Karnal resident Shashikant Sharma and Bhiwani resident Anil.
The police have so far not included Monu Manesar in list for want of evidence. Following the leads provided by arrested accused Rinku Saini, police have recovered a white Scorpio SUV used in crime from Somnath Gaushala in Jind. They have found blood on seats and suspect it to be of the victims.
"We have identified key accused and raids are being conducted to nab them. We got major evidence in form of that car which has blood stains all over. An FSL team is examining it. Technical evidence has proved that it travelled from Bharatpur to Bhiwani. We might get more accused who may be involved at different stages,” said IG Gaurav Shrivastav.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...