Bhiwani killings: R’sthan cops release photos of 8 accused

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 22

In a major breakthrough, the Rajasthan Police have identified and released the pictures of eight key accused involved in the abduction and killing of two youths in Bhiwani. The accused have been identified as Anil, a resident of Multhan, Shrikant, a resident of Maroda, Kalu, a resident of Kaithal, Kishore, a resident of Gharaunda, Monu, a native of Pallu, Vikas, a resident of Jind, Shashikant, a resident of Moonak, and Gogi, a resident Bhiwani.

(L-R) Monu, Vikas, Shashikant, Gogi

Nuh police to quiz Rajasthan cops Investigating the role of its CIA team in the immolation case, a special team of the Nuh police will travel to Rajasthan to quiz Rinku Saini and the victims’ families

“No allegations have been made in the FIR, but several videos of the victim families have been released so we will quiz them along with Saini,” said an official of the Nuh police

The police on Wednesday sent foetal viscera for examination and planned to interrogate the Rajasthan Police in this regard

The names have been revealed by arrested accused Rinku Saini, who has reportedly confessed to the crime. He has been taken on five-day police remand again. IG Gaurav Srivastava said they had been conducting raids across Haryana to nab the accused. Srivastava also said they had also recovered the vehicle used in the abduction from Jind and it was being examined by the forensic team.

“Rinku Saini has made many revelations in the ongoing interrogation. We have recovered the white Scorpio from a gaushala in Jind and it has blood stains all over. The mobile FSL team was called for taking samples and we have seized the vehicle,” said Srivastava. The police have not clarified the role of ‘gau rakshak’ Monu Manesar, who has been named in the FIR.

“These are the key accused as of now. We may have more names who may have been involved at the other stages of the murder,” said a senior investigator.

Meanwhile, the Hindu outfits across Haryana are up against the Rajasthan Police. The outfits are seeking the transfer of the case to the CBI. A Hindu mahapanchayat was held in Hathin today where strict action was demanded against the Rajasthan Police for the alleged torture of the wife of an accused, Shrikant.

Raids in Karnal

Karnal: A team of the Rajasthan Police have been camping in Karnal district since Tuesday to arrest two accused. They met Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia and reportedly visited Gharaunda and Moonak police stations.