Bhiwani killings: With communal tension brewing, Haryana govt suspends internet services in Nuh

Gurugram, February 26
Owing to brewing communal tension in Nuh over Bhiwani killings, Haryana governmenthas suspended internet services in Nuh. Call for aggressive protests were being made as instigating posts were being circulated through social media.
According to government sources, the decision has been taken in view of the potential cause for communal tension and disturbance of public peace. The government has issued temporary suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of Nuh district with immediate effect and will be in force with effect till February 28, 2023.
Sharing details in this regard, an official spokesperson said in view of the potential cause for communal tension and disturbance of public peace, temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as Whatsapp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS.
All telecom service providers of Haryana have been hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order and any person found guilty of the violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions.
