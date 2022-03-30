Haryana: Bhiwani municipal council chief, EO nabbed for bungling of Rs2 cr

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, March 29

The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) has arrested the Chairman and the Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, Bhiwani, in the case of bungling of about Rs 2 crore of the MC funds meant for development activities.

The Bhiwani police registered a case of cheating and fraud against certain persons two weeks ago on the complaint of a former Municipal Councillor Sudarshan Jindal. However, as the police dug deep into the bungling of funds, more skeletons continued to tumble out of the cupboard.

Initially, the police registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 409, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B against Vinod Goyal, Vikash, bank manager Nitesh, and some officials of the Municipal Council. The state government yesterday transferred the case to the State Vigilance Bureau which widened the ambit of investigation into the alleged scam. The SVB called in MC chairman Ran Singh Yadav and the Executive Officer Sanjay Yadav today and later arrested them.

Police sources informed that the police had produced them in the court which remanded the duo to four days police custody. The police had already arrested three others, including manager of the Bhiwani branch of the Axis Bank Nitesh and two others Arun and Nitin. While Nitesh has been sent to jail after six days in police remand, two others are still in police custody.

Revealing the modus operandi of the accused in the bungling of the MC funds, the police sources said they had transferred an amount of about Rs 2 crore from the bank account of the Bhiwani Municipal Council to the private accounts via cheque between the period June 18, 2019 to October 9, 2019. It was alleged that there was no entry of the details of the transaction in the account books of the Municipal Council.

Further probe by the police had indicated that the bungling could go up to Rs four crore and even more as more cases of transfer of funds from the Municipal Council accounts had come to light during the investigation.