Bhiwani MC’s executive officer suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar has suspended Abhay Singh, Executive Officer of the Bhiwani Municipal Council, for delay in issuing a plot allotment letter.

Bhupeshwar Dayal, the OSD to the CM, said the action was taken on Monday after a complaint was filed on the CM Window portal by Shankar, a resident of Ashok Colony, Bhiwani. Shankar alleged that a plot was purchased by him from the MC in 1985 and he had also deposited the one-fourth of the plot price and security money. However, the municipal council did not issue him the allotment letter. Dayal said: “Being the executive officer of the urban local body, Abhay Singh was responsible to take action on the matter. Hence, the Chief Minister suspended him for the delay. Also directions have been given to the commissioner and secretary of the Urban Local Bodies Department to take action and to send a report immediately.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani