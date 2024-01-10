Bhiwani MC’s executive officer suspended

Chandigarh, January 9
Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar has suspended Abhay Singh, Executive Officer of the Bhiwani Municipal Council, for delay in issuing a plot allotment letter.
Bhupeshwar Dayal, the OSD to the CM, said the action was taken on Monday after a complaint was filed on the CM Window portal by Shankar, a resident of Ashok Colony, Bhiwani. Shankar alleged that a plot was purchased by him from the MC in 1985 and he had also deposited the one-fourth of the plot price and security money. However, the municipal council did not issue him the allotment letter. Dayal said: “Being the executive officer of the urban local body, Abhay Singh was responsible to take action on the matter. Hence, the Chief Minister suspended him for the delay. Also directions have been given to the commissioner and secretary of the Urban Local Bodies Department to take action and to send a report immediately.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home
India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister
Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina
Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study