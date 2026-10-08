Bhiwani medical college faces staff crunch, operational issues

Healthcare services at Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College (GMC), Bhiwani, have been facing operational hurdles even after the state government decided to merge the two healthcare institutions for better and more efficient services.

Though some decisions have been taken towards the merger, several administrative issues are yet to be resolved at the level of the state health authorities. A key issue is the transfer of Drawing and Disbursing (DD) powers to the concerned authorities at the medical college, instead of maintaining separate DD powers for the medical college and the Civil Hospital. Sources said the arrangement had led to an internal tussle between authorities of the two institutions.

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Another major issue facing the medical college is the shortage of medical and paramedical staff. According to Health Minister Aarti Rao, who spoke in the Assembly during the recent session, the government medical college in Bhiwani has a sanctioned strength of 552 medical posts, of which 477 are vacant. In the paramedical segment, the minister told the Assembly that all 325 sanctioned posts are vacant. Even at the Civil Hospital, about 50 per cent of the posts of medical officers are lying vacant, sources said.

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The GMC, Bhiwani, was established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals”. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, 2026. Sources said the medical college and the Civil Hospital have 300 beds each, taking the combined capacity to around 600 beds. Outpatient Department (OPD) services are also being provided at the medical college following the decision to merge the two institutions.

Urgent steps towards the merger were taken after an official communication issued by the Haryana Medical Education and Research Department (DMER) on July 20, 2026, stated that the 300-bed new hospital block had not been made operational despite the availability of infrastructure and equipment, repeated directions from the government and sufficient time. The department observed that the Civil Hospital continued to function as a separate entity under the administrative control of the Civil Surgeon, “defeating the very purpose” for which the medical college hospital had been established.

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The department directed that the existing 300-bed Civil Hospital and the new 300-bed hospital block be treated as a single unit and that wards, the Operation Theatre complex, Emergency, ICU, Labour Room, IPD and other designated clinical services be made operational. It also ordered the deployment of adequate medical, nursing, technical and supporting manpower.

The government had even warned that failure to fully operationalise the medical college hospital, including all wards and the Operation Theatre complex, by August 15 would be treated as “gross negligence, dereliction of duty and wilful non-compliance” with government directions. It said responsibility for the delay would be fixed and disciplinary proceedings initiated against those responsible.

A local organisation, Bhiwani Sudhar and Vikas Samiti, headed by Pawan Kumar Anchal, had also alleged that doctors of certain medical college departments were being denied access to operation facilities at the Civil Hospital. The organisation claimed that operation lists submitted by medical college doctors were being rejected or altered by Civil Hospital authorities.