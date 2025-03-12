The police have arrested one Hansraj, alias Hansa, for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a businessman, Sunil Kokda, in Bhiwani.

The incident occurred recently, and the victim is undergoing treatment at the local Civil Hospital.

City Police Station SHO Satyanarayan said the police had received information about the kidnapping and assault of Sunil Kokda at Hanuman Gate recently.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the location and initiated an investigation. The complainant alleged that he was kidnapped at night, held hostage, beaten up and forced to virtually pay Rs 64,000.

Based on the victim’s complaint and suspicions raised by his family, the police launched an investigation.

Checking Hansa’s phone records, they found evidence of monetary transactions.

Consequently, the police took the accused into custody. The SHO said the accused was a history-sheeter and 27 criminal cases had been registered against him.

He had also been acquitted in a number of criminal cases. The SHO said, “The accused was recently acquitted in a 2019 case where he was charged with attacking a police team. Just a week after his acquittal, he committed the crime. He has a long criminal record and has been convicted in at least seven previous cases. This time, we have strong evidence against him, and he has been presented before the court.”

Following legal proceedings, the court ordered the accused to be sent to the district jail. On February 27, 2025, a court in Bhiwani acquitted Hansa in a 2019 case where he was accused of attacking a police team, and also imposed heavy fines and ordered cases to be registered against the police officers involved.