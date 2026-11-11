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Home / Haryana / Bhiwani police nab Rajasthan man for credit card fraud

Bhiwani police nab Rajasthan man for credit card fraud

Accused provided his bank account to other cyber fraudsters for Rs 4,000 to facilitate the Rs 1.2-lakh fraud

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 06:15 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Bhiwani police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly defrauding a Bhiwani resident of nearly Rs 1.2 lakh through a credit card transaction carried out without the cardholder’s knowledge or OTP, police said.

The Bhiwani Cyber Crime team arrested the accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Pathan Mohalla in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

The complainant, Amit, a resident of Tara Nagar in Rajasthan’s Churu district who is currently living in Bawani Khera town, alleged that Rs 1,19,994 was illegally withdrawn from his credit card on May 7, 2025, without his knowledge or an OTP.

He lodged a complaint with the bank and also registered a complaint on the cybercrime portal. However, after receiving no resolution, he approached the Bhiwani Cyber Crime police station.

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The police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

A police team led by Head Constable Sonia tracked down the accused and arrested him in Rajasthan.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that he had provided his bank account to other cyber fraudsters for Rs 4,000 to facilitate the fraud.

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He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. Police said efforts were under way to identify and arrest other persons involved in the fraud.

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