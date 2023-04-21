Bhiwani police take on new role

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 20

Under a pilot project launched in Bhiwani district, the police have donned the role of caretaker for the persons above 80 years, who are classified as ‘super senior citizens’. The state government has compiled a list of 16,680 such citizens in the district.

Anil Kumar Rao, former IPS officer who is Adviser to the Chief Minister as in-charge of this scheme, said the state government had launched the scheme in Bhiwani and Yamunanager districts as a pilot project.

“We have completed the first phase of this project in Bhiwani district and reached out to the super senior citizens. Now, we are ready for statewide implementation,” Rao added.

Rao said the cops who were assigned the respective beats under their police stations were given the task to remain in contact with these persons and fulfil their needs as per their demands. “This is a service for the aged persons by the police. Such a help will provide psychological and sociological care to these people,” he said.